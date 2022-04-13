Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after buying an additional 1,209,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

