FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,687 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after buying an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

