Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

