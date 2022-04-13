Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,631 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $122.33.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
