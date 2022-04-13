Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

