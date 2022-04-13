Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.30.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.