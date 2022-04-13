Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $163.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $163.97.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

