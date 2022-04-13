Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

WERN opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

