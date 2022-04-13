Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.38

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.38, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.84%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

