Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

