Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.