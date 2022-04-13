Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $383.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.92 and a 200-day moving average of $517.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $329.00 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

