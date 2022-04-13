Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($201.98) to £140 ($182.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $38,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

