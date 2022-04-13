Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($201.98) to £140 ($182.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.
Shares of FERG opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Further Reading
