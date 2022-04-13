Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $865.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.