Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Declines By 95.0%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ARHVF stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
About Archer
