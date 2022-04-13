Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Declines By 95.0%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ARHVF stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer (Get Rating)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.