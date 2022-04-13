Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 256.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.