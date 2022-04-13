Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Drops By 99.6%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Augusta Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
