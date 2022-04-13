Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.93) to €11.70 ($12.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Acerinox stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.63. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

