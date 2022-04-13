Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

