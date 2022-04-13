Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Redwood Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.