alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.