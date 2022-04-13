Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.14 Million in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $12,405,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IONQ opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

