Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. Chemours posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 92,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $84,199,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.