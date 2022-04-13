Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,592,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QNST opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.95. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

