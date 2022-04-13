Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

AMSF opened at $46.74 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $905.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

