Xponance Inc. Purchases 265 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.34.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

