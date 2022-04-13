Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.79. Welltower posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $96.56 on Friday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

