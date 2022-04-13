Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

