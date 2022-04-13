State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.96 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ENR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

