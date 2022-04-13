Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $44,075.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.00582867 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

