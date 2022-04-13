Deeper Network Market Capitalization Achieves $78.89 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $78.89 million and $1.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

