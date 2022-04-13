Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

