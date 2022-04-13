Fifth Third Bancorp Has $780,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.42.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

