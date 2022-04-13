Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 703 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,481 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

