Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WTS opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.54. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.95 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

