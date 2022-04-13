Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 28,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.