Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

