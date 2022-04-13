Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

