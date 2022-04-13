Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,275.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.