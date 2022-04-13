Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,435 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 790.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Workday stock opened at $225.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,259.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.