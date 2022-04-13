Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $189,086.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

