Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
EFSCP opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About Enterprise Financial Services
