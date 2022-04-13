KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $554,270.43 and $6,149.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

