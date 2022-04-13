Bintex Futures Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $33,244.93 and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.46 or 0.07593372 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.10 or 0.99914221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

