iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

