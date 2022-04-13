Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 35 Per Share

Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Edge Performance VCT 'H'’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON EDGH opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Wednesday. Edge Performance VCT 'H' has a 12 month low of GBX 86 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of £17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.99.
About Edge Performance VCT 'H' (Get Rating)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.