Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Holdings Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 593,711 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 106,993 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,957 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

