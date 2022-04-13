Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.19. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

