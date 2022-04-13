5,367 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after buying an additional 54,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.11.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $301.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.