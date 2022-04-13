iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 797,000 shares, an increase of 341.3% from the March 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,061,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

