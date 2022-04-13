Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 202.4% in March

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

